Hugh Grant Describes What It Was Like Getting Coronavirus

Hugh Grant revealed he had coronavirus as he spoke to Stephen Colbert during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

Grant told the host he and his wife, Anna Eberstein, contracted the virus back in the winter.

The actor shared, “We have antibodies, I’m rather proud of them. I got it in [around] February, I had an antibody test only a month ago and I still have those antibodies, so I know that’s what it was.”

Grant went on, “It became clear [what it was], it started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big. Then this feeling that an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone.

“I thought I don’t know what this is. Then I was walking down the street one day and thought I can’t smell a damn thing. Then you start to panic, by then people had been starting to talk about this as a symptom,” he continued.

Grant said, “I started sniffing flowers, nothing… you get more and more desperate, I started sniffing in garbage cans. You want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything.

“I went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No.5 directly into my face, couldn’t smell a thing… I did go blind,” he jokingly added.

Grant also spoke about what life in the U.K. has been like during lockdown and his new series “The Undoing”. See more in the clip above.

