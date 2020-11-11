Khloe Kardashian Insists The Lavish Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party Will Still Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus isn’t going to stop the Kardashian-Jenners from doing it up this Christmas.

The famous family are known for their epic Christmas Eve parties, and Khloe Kardashian confirmed Christmas will be going ahead for them, even if they have to make a few changes.

The reality TV star said, “It will have to be way smaller,” and they might have to do “rapid testing” beforehand.

However, she added: “I’m totally fine with that,” telling fans: “We have to think of what is safest.”

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

Once again, social media users weren’t overly impressed with Khloe’s response.

You want to know what’s safest? Don’t fucking have it! Why is this so hard for y’all to understand?? — katie cox (@katiecoxx92) November 11, 2020

Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K — andynevada (@andynevada2) November 10, 2020

Fuck you and your family for your bullshit parties during a pandemic and use of rapid testing when others have a hard time getting tests. So many people have missed out on milestones like bdays, weddings, graduation, or worse, seeing loved ones for the last time and funerals.🖕🏻🖕🏻 — ⚔️Jenna (@hpfan_92) November 10, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenners have had everyone talking with their lavish parties recently, with Kim being criticized for flying a bunch of her friends out to a private island for her 40th birthday last month.

Kendall Jenner then faced a backlash after holding a Halloween-themed 25th birthday party with approximately 100 guests.

TMZ claimed that the party had one rule: “Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” But many guests flouted the rule and shared their night out on Instagram. Consequently, Kendall found herself in hot water for hosting so many people inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Sisters’ Surprise 40th Birthday Bash, Complete With Choreographed Dance Number

Speaking to Andy Cohen on “Radio Andy”, Kris addressed the hate: “You know what… we live our lives, trying to be just really good people, and there’s already, there’s already a group of people out there. And we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that.”

“I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, I’ve really tried so hard,” she continued. “We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week. I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday. I got [tested] because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict. And then whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, no matter whether it’s five people or 25 people or 20 people, we have… like at Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in.”