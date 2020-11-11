New ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the “Bachelorette” family.

Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos, who was introduced to viewers during Tuesday’s new episode, revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram.

The real estate advisor shared a photo of himself with an injury on his nose, and a caption explaining that he’d tested positive on Monday and was now quarantining for two weeks.

“I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened,” he wrote. “I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable.”

He said that he was driving home from the doctor when he had an anxiety attack and “lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole.

“The airbag deployed, driver-side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building,” he said, explaining his injury. He woke up “in a deep daze and confusion.”

Giannikopoulos said that, as people tried to help him, “I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me.”

Peter Giannikopoulos and Tayshia Adams. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The suitor also urged everyone to take the pandemic seriously and be safe.

“Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist,” he wrote. “It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel. In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity.”

He added, “Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together.”

ET Canada has reached out to ABC for comment.

Giannikopoulos joined “The Bachelorette” in the wake of Clare Crawley’s departure from the show early during last week’s episode after a proposal from Dale Moss. She was replaced with Tayshia Adams.