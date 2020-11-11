Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute To ‘Guardian Angel’ Grandmother Who Passed Away From Alzheimer’s

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her grandmother Ruth.

On Tuesday, the “Stranger Things” star shared the sad news that her mother had passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon In Virtual Lip-Sync Battle

“There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened,” she wrote.

“I’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little,” Brown continued. “I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far.”

The 16-year-old also remembered spending time with her grandmother at her home.

“After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like,” she said.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown ‘Would Love To Play Amy Winehouse’ In A Biopic

Brown also lamented how the coronavirus pandemic kept them physically apart in recent months.

“I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping,” she wrote.

Finally, Brown said, “These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x.”