Kate Middleton Marks Remembrance Day With Special Video Call, Comforts 11-Year-Old Boy Who Lost His Father In Afghanistan

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked Remembrance Day with some special video calls.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to learn how much they value Remembrance Week.

Kate virtually met with Chantelle Wynn, Serena Alexander, Charlton Taylor, and Sonia Fleming.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the importance of #Remembrance week to them, and about the support that they receive from the Armed Forces community, other bereaved families, and from @PoppyLegion. pic.twitter.com/fhSZv4HTNz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 10, 2020

“It’s been a real honour to speak to all of you, and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown,” the duchess said. “I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come.”

Kate then asked 11-year-old Charlton, from Rhyl, Wales, “Are those your daddy’s medals?” pointing out the three medals that belonged to Royal Marine Michael Taylor, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, the Daily Mail reported.

As he said they were, Kate said that was “very special” that he was wearing them.

William also spoke to deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, and the Royal Air Force.

As we mark #Remembrance Week, The Duke of Cambridge spoke with deployed representatives from the @RoyalNavy, @BritishArmy and @RoyalAirForce about the important role Remembrance plays in their lives. pic.twitter.com/X1ENawCqay — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 10, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla were pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after an Armistice Day service in London Wednesday.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, right, and Prince Charles leave Westminster Abbey after Armistice Day service in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein/CP Images)

The royals had joined William, Kate, and the Queen to mark Remembrance Sunday by attending the annual ceremony at the weekend.

With the U.K. in lockdown due to a second wave of COVID-19, this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony was not attended by members of the public.