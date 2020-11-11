Kelly Clarkson Gets Patriotic With ‘America The Beautiful’ Cover

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to America’s veterans.

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with a performance to mark the U.S. holiday of Veteran’s Day.

Clarkson sings a cover of the patriotic classic “America The Beautiful”, in the style made famous by Ray Charles.

The song was originally written as a poem by Katharine Lee Bates and set to music by Samuel A. Ward in 1910, becoming one of America’s most popular patriotic songs.

Charles’ 1972 recording of “America The Beautiful” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2005.

