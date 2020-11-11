Kate Winslet Is A Horse In ‘Black Beauty’ Live-Action Trailer

Disney+ is reintroducing “Black Beauty” to the world in a new trailer released on Tuesday.

The film is a modern-day re-imagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic. Winslet voices Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. The horse is rounded up, taken from her family, and brought to the Birtwick Stables.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Trailer For ISIS War Movie ‘Mosul’

“She meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy),” a press release explains. “Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

“Black Beauty” premieres Nov. 27 on Disney+. The film also stars Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) and Claire Forlani (“CSI: NY”)