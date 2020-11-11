Cardi B Apologizes For Cultural Appropriation On Magazine Cover: ‘I Do Not Like Offending Anyone’s Religion’

Cardi B is very sorry if she offended anyone.
On Tuesday, the “WAP” rapper was featured on the new cover of Footwear News, holding a sneaker while posing like the Hindu goddess Durga.
RELATED: Cardi B Hits Back At Trump Supporters’ Claims She Was A ‘Pawn’ For Biden Campaign
Footwear News explained the cover “pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”
On Twitter, though, some fans accused Cardi and the magazine of cultural appropriation.
“Cardi B did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can’t get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture,” one user wrote, according to Indian Express.
Another wrote, “Apparently this is Cardi B paying ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga…This is straight-up racist.”
Seeing the backlash, Cardi apologized for any offence she may have caused.
“When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about,” she explained on Instagram. “And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”
Cardi added, “When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.”
RELATED: Cardi B And Offset Clap Back At ‘Internet Trolls’ Criticizing Rappers For Buying Birkin Bags
The magazine also featured a number of other photos featuring Cardi posing with the sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
With an insatiable hunger to win, @iamcardib is ready to make her debut into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 launch of her Club C sneaker collection with @reebok. “I’m very hard on myself,” she said. “I’m hard on my entire team. We don’t focus on nobody else, we are just focusing on our last — the last music video, the last collaboration, we always compare it to our last best. We want to do better and better.” Read the entire cover story at the link in bio. — Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores
View this post on Instagram
“I always say I love making money and it’s for the money, but it’s just not even about the money anymore. The money is always going to come. It’s about the high you feel when you accomplish something,” FN cover star @iamcardib said. At the link in bio, read more from the exclusive interview. #cardib #bardigang — Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores
View this post on Instagram
“I’m such an ambitious person. I feel like I lost so much. Now that I’m winning, it’s a very addicting feeling.” @iamcardib doesn't hold back when it comes to building out her empire. She already rules the music world as evidenced by her No. 1 hit “WAP,” which became the unofficial anthem this weekend for revelers celebrating Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Now, she’s out to conquer fashion with her @Reebok sneaker collection. Read the full FN exclusive at the link in bio. – Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu ; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores