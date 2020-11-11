Princess Diana’s Close Friend Claims She Noticed A ‘Sudden Change’ In The Royal After Infamous Martin Bashir Interview

Princess Diana’s close friend Rosa Monckton has spoken about how the late royal changed following her infamous interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama 25 years ago.

Monckton hit out at the BBC and Bashir in a piece for the Daily Mail, writing: “Diana changed from being very concerned with day-to-day matters, just like any normal friend, to suddenly becoming obsessed with plots against her.”

Monckton explained how a paranoid Diana started to think that Prince Charles was having an affair with her sons’ nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, with her even changing her number at Kensington Palace.

Monckton wrote, “She believed Bashir’s outrageous claims — one of his skills, clearly, was in exploiting her susceptibility to the idea that she was being spied on by ‘enemies.’ He even commissioned forged documents to prove this. You have to remember that this was a woman who spent all her married life being chased by the paparazzi. Little wonder she was susceptible.”

Monckton’s comments come after a story was published in the Sunday Times last month claiming Bashir created fake bank statements before the November 1995 interview in a bid to convince Diana’s brother Charles Spencer that one of his staff was leaking information about their family, People reported.

Monckton said Diana had warned her about the television appearance the morning that it aired but hadn’t told her it was happening because she thought her friend would tell her not to do it.

“People ask why this matters, 25 years on. It matters because this Panorama interview, dishonestly achieved, probably changed the course of history.

“It matters because the mother of our future king was forensically exploited. It matters because HM the Queen instructed Prince Charles and Diana to begin divorce proceedings as a result of the interview, which meant that decisions about their future were made hurriedly, with long-term implications not thought through.

“Among those decisions was the fact that Diana lost her royal title. Had she retained it, she would have still been in the embrace of the Royal Family when in Paris on August 31, 1997. And she would almost certainly not have been in the incapable hands of a speeding drunk driver employed by Mohamed Al-Fayed, who owned the Ritz Hotel where she and his son Dodi had dined.”

In response to the Sunday Times story last month, the BBC said Bashir was unwell and unable to respond, People stated.

They said, “Questions surrounding Panorama’s interview with the Princess of Wales and in particular the ‘mocking-up’ of bank statements, were covered in the press at the time. BBC records from the period indicate that Martin had explained to the BBC that the documents had been shown to Earl Spencer, and that they were not shown to the Princess of Wales. The BBC’s internal records from the time indicate that Martin had met the Princess of Wales before the mocked-up documentation existed. These accounts also say that the Princess of Wales confirmed in writing that these documents played no part in her decision to give [the interview].”

The BBC then confirmed this week: “The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth. We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.

“The recent stories have highlighted some concerning issues. The BBC must hold ourselves to the gold standard of journalism,” Tim Davie, BBC’s director-general, said.