Even This Fox News Anchor Is Shocked With Pro-Trump Lawyer On Her Network

One Fox News anchor is not impressed with this pro-Donald Trump lawyer on the program.

In an incident that has the Twitterverse chuckling, Fox’s Sandra Smith did not seem to realize she was on camera with a live microphone during a segment featuring her colleague Trace Gallagher.

RELATED: Amy Poehler’s ‘Parks And Rec’ Scene With Joe Biden Goes Viral

Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020

The pro-Trump lawyer seemed to discredit U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s victorious campaign against the current president.

“Remember, just because CNN says — or even Fox News says — that’s somebody’s president, doesn’t make ‘em president,” the lawyer said.

RELATED: Robert De Niro Says Trump Has ‘A Screw Loose’

Smith was shocked to see Gallagher even humour the guest.

“What? What is happening? Trace, we’ve called it,” Sandra said incredulously as Gallagher tried to lend credence to the lawyer’s remarks.