Jon Hamm Is Too Busy Jamming Out To Eels’ ‘Are We Alright Again’ To Notice This Break-In

You know “Are We Alright Again” must be good if Jon Hamm likes it.

Hamm stars in Eels’ music video for the new track. In the Greg Barnes-directed video, Hamm sports a pair of headphones and jams out to the song. Decked out in and surrounded by Eels memorabilia, the “Mad Men” star is oblivious to the break-in around him.

This is not the first time Hamm has appeared in a music video this month. Back in October, the popular actor had a cameo in Jeff Tweedy’s “Gwendolyn” visuals.

The Eels music video also stars Mike Mitchell, who co-starred with Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett in the Netflix series “Love”.

“Are We Alright Again” is featured on Eels’ new album, Earth to Dora.