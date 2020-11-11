Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump For Refusing To Concede Election

Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the U.S. election to Joe Biden.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host kicked off his monologue by mocking the current president for failing to accept the reality that he lost the election.

RELATED: Even This Fox News Anchor Is Shocked With Pro-Trump Lawyer On Her Network

“Are we sure Trump isn’t just stuck in a White House bathtub and is too embarrassed to call for help?” he joked.

“The POTUS refuses to go-tus. He still won’t concede to Joe Biden and, by all accounts, he has no plans to do so any time soon. It’s very strange, we’re basically ignoring the president of the United States like he’s a crazy guy on the subway platform.”

Finally, Kimmel added, “Even with all this tension, Trump has not lost his sense of humour. For instance, this morning he tweeted, ‘WE WILL WIN,’ which is funny. We have a reality show host who can’t accept reality. How pleased with himself is Vladimir Putin right now?”

RELATED: Robert De Niro Says Trump Has ‘A Screw Loose’ For Refusal To Concede After Election Loss

Networks called the election on Saturday, announcing Biden as the next president of the United States, with more than the required 270 Electoral College votes.