Scott Disick Confides In Kourtney Kardashian About Rehab: ‘I Didn’t Grieve My Parents Correctly’

Scott Disick is having a real breakthrough on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

A new teaser for “KUWTK” shows a candid phone call between Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Disick opens up about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted his psyche and his determination to work on himself.

“I just can’t handle having nothing to do,” he says in a confessional. “The truth was I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed. Like I was going to do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it.”

RELATED: Scott Disick Learns Why He Has ‘Low Energy’ After Health Scare

The video then shows the phone conversation between the parents of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“I go to therapy every week but I never have any breakthroughs and I never feel happy,” Disick confides. “Like I didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give them enough time. I just want to be the best person I can be for my family.”

“A couple people told me about this place that’s specifically deals with past traumas,” he adds. “I want to learn how to deal with everything the right way. If you’re fine having the kids and stuff and you’re good with everything. I would go for at least a month.”

RELATED: Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Officially Call It Quits

In a confessional, Kardashian her willingness to support Disick.

“I am caught a little off guard because for the first time Scott isn’t being asked to go away,” she says. “He isn’t having an issue with alcohol or drugs. It’s his idea. I think it feels really different.”

“I want him to be the best he can for my kids and for himself and for me,” she continues. “I’m more than happy to support him in anyway that I can. This time, I think it’s bringing up really important work that we all have to do.”

Season 19 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” finales on Thursday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. As previously announced, the final season/season 20 will air in early 2021.