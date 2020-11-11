Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Maternity Style On The Cover Of ‘Cosmopolitan’

Pregnancy won’t interfere with Emma Roberts’ style.

The “Holidate” star is on the cover of the new issue of Cosmopolitan, which features a pregnant pose.

Talking about being pregnant during the pandemic, Roberts says, “Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something.

“This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

Roberts also talks about her impending 30th birthday.

“It’s funny, because I think people to this day think I’m 19, even though I’m turning 30,” she says. “I don’t know if it’s about growing up as Julia Roberts’ niece or if it’s because I’ve been doing this since I was so young that people see me as younger. . . People are going to say what they’re going to say, and I’m going to live my life and be who I am, which, by the way, I’m still figuring out. Even turning 30, I don’t feel done learning or evolving.”

The actress also discusses taking on more responsibility as a producer on her projects.

“Producing means I’m able to really be a part of the conversation, and it’s taught me a lot,” she explains. “When I was younger, I would be embarrassed to have a bad idea. I wish someone had told me when I was 19, ‘Who cares if it’s a dumb idea? If it’s a dumb idea, it’s a dumb idea, but what if it’s your best and you didn’t say it?’ I can have an opinion now, which I didn’t always feel was possible, especially growing up as an actress. It’s about learning to pause and ask questions and not just let it be other people being like, ‘This is a yes; this is a no.’ It’s about deciding for you.”