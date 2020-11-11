Disney+ Teases First Look At Animated Series ‘The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse’

Disney+ is celebrating Mickey Mouse’s birthday in a big way.

The hit streaming service debuted the first trailer for the upcoming animated series, “The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse”, all about Mickey and his best pals, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy and Pluto.

RELATED: Rey, Baby Yoda, Luke Skywalker & More Of The Galaxy Celebrate ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ On Disney+

Photo: Disney

According to the company, the series will follow the gang “as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.”

RELATED: John Boyega Sat Down With Disney Executives To ‘Explain’ His Experience Working On ‘Star Wars’

Each episode is only seven minutes long and will feature the iconic Disney parks and comes from some classic Disney heritage characters.

“The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse” premieres on Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Nov. 18, on Disney+.