Darren Criss Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of His ‘Glee’ Debut

Darren Criss is thanking “Glee” and its fans for changing his life.

While celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut on the beloved musical series, the actor, 33, wrote a lengthy Instagram post about his role as Blaine Anderson.

“While a number of you by that point may have already been pretty familiar with me as a totally awesome boy wizard or a Disney song nerd from the internet stage, no one can deny that ‘Glee’’s world presence catapulted my life to an entirely different level, and gave my career the opportunity to carry on in the way it’s been able to for the past decade,” he wrote.

“People always tell me how ‘Glee’ changed their life, and I’m always happy to remind them how yeah, it changed mine too. And how they, and you reading this, are a part of that. So thank you.”

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Criss will throw a charity concert, dubbed “DEC•AID”, which will benefit a variety of causes close to his heart. He’ll be reminiscing about his days on the series, sharing his favourite songs, stories, and some never-before-seen content.

Criss will also auction off some of his personal “Glee” memorabilia.

Criss went on to big things after his run on “Glee”. He later won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an Emmy for his role as killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”. He also starred in Netflix’s “Hollywood”.

“Glee” ran for a total of six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Criss’s Blaine Anderson joined the cast in season 2 during the episode “Never Been Kissed”.

“DEC•AID” will broadcast live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. PST.