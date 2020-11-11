Paul McCartney Says He Wishes He Was ‘A Bit More Like’ Bob Dylan

Even Paul McCartney gets envious of other musicians.

The former Beatle spoke with U.K. magazine Uncut recently, and revealed just how much he admires Nobel-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

“Sometimes I wish I was a bit more like Bob Dylan…He’s legendary… and doesn’t give a s**t!” McCartney admitted, according to NME, adding, “I’m not like that.”

Talking about the making of his own new album McCartney III, the musician said, “I always like what [Dylan] does … His new album [Rough and Rowdy Ways]? I thought it was really good. He writes really well. I love his singing — he came through the standards albums like a total crooner. But, yeah, I like his new stuff.“

McCartney also praised Canadian singer Neil Young, telling the magazine, “People ask me who I’m a fan of and Bob Dylan and Neil Young always make the list.”