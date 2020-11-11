Selena Gomez To Star As Gay Peruvian Mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado In Upcoming Film ‘In The Shadow Of The Mountain’

Selena Gomez is taking on an exciting new role.

The singer is set to portray Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in “In the Shadow of the Mountain”, a film based on an upcoming memoir of the same name.

Vásquez-Lavado is a Peruvian-American mountain climber “who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent,” the Hollywood Reporter reports.

Elgin James is set to write and direct the film, with Scott Budnick‘s One Community producing alongside Donna Gigliotti and her Tempesta Films production company.

“Silvia is a force of nature,” Gigliotti said in a statement.

“Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity.”

Budnick added, “We are thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life on screen.”

“In the Shadow of the Mountain” is expected to be released in winter 2022.