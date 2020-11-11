Christina Perri Hospitalized, May Have Baby ‘Very Early’

Christina Perri is asking for love and support as the pregnant singer-songwriter deals with complications.

Perri, 34, and her husband Paul Costabile, who are currently expecting their second child, revealed on Tuesday she has been hospitalized.

Christina Perri. Photo: Instagram/Christina Perri

“Hey, friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” Perri wrote on her Instagram Story. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.

“Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I’m really grateful for this community. I’ll keep you guys updated, and hopefully everything is okay.”

Perri offered a brief update on Wednesday.

“Right now the baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine,” she wrote. “More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm and strong.”

Perri and Costabile are parents to daughter Carmella Costabile, 2. In January, Perri suffered a pregnancy loss at 11 weeks.