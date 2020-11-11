Ariana Grande Announces She’s Launching New Animal Rescue Non-Profit

Ariana Grande just announced an exciting new project.

The singer, who regularly tends to rescue dogs, is launching Orange Twins Rescue, a non-profit based in Los Angeles.

Grande gushed she was “happy, proud and excited” about the venture as she shared a graphic online, which was met with praise from fans.

The star posted on social media:

our twitter is @Orangetwinssave

The singer is thought to have adopted more than 10 rescue dogs over the years.

Grande has posted pics of Toulouse, a Chihuahua/beagle mix who famously accompanied the musician on her Vogue cover in 2019, and Pignoli in the past, among many others.