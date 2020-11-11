Milo Ventimiglia Bonds With Drew Barrymore Over Their Crooked Smiles

Milo Ventimiglia and Drew Barrymore are celebrating their crooked smiles.

The “This Is Us” actor, 43, was a guest on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday and chatted with the host about the trait that makes them unique.

While the pair embrace their crooked smiles now, both Ventimiglia and Barrymore used to be self-conscious of their looks.

RELATED: Mandy Moore And Milo Ventimiglia Return To The Set As ‘This Is Us’ Resumes Production

“When I was a kid I had someone tell me that they could probably repair it with surgery and I kind of looked at them and was like, ‘No, it’s cool, it’s me, it’s fine.’ I bite my lip from time to time but otherwise, I’m okay with it,” the “Gilmore Girls” alum admitted.

But for Barrymore, she didn’t notice until 2005.

“I wasn’t aware of this until I was doing a film with Jimmy Fallon and the Farrelly brothers [directors Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly] and we were in Toronto working and the Farrellys are major pranksters and they were like, ‘Okay, Jimmy tell her something about her that’s going to surprise her in this scene.’ So he did,” she recalled. “He said, ‘You know how when you talk out of the side of your mouth.’ And I was like, ‘Uh huh.’ That was the day that changed my life forever because once you see that room with the lights on when someone turns the lights off and says pretend you don’t know what it looks like, you can’t.”

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’’s Norman Reedus On Japan Adventures With Milo Ventimiglia And Quarantine Life With Family

And Ventimiglia’s moment came in high school while watching himself on the news after a wrestling tournament.

“I’m watching this and the only thing I can focus on is this really, really severely crooked mouth and I’m like, ‘Mom, is that what I look like?’ And she’s like ‘Yeah, yeah that’s you. What do you mean?’ I go, ‘Well my mouth, why is it so crooked?’ She goes, ‘That’s you,'” he explained. “And I remember from that point forward I was very aware of it, very self-conscious of it.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.