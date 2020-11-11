‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Says Her ‘Heart Was Racing’ While Filming Rudy Giuliani Scene

Maria Bakalova is discussing the most notorious scene in “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the 24-year-old breakout star who played Borat’s daughter Tutar in the sequel, shared what it was like shooting the scene featuring Rudy Giuliani.

Asked if there were any scenes where she felt in danger while filming, Bakalova said, “Maybe the scene when we were at the hotel and Rudy Giuliani called the police, I was kind of scared that something would happen. But fortunately, we escaped.

“I knew who he was, because 9/11 is something everybody should know. It’s one of the hardest moments in recent history. But I’m not American, I don’t get into American politics. I don’t think I’m that informed with the situation in America and its political system. Sacha [Baron Cohen] has been living here for a long time. I trust him.”

Talking about how she prepared for the scene, Bakalova said, “We’d been talking a lot about different scenarios. How should I act, this way or this way? What should I do? What is smarter? But in all of the scenarios, I was confident that Sacha will save me and he will save the scene, so it’s not going to be a disaster. He’s my guardian angel.”

When it came time to actually do the scene, the actress admitted, “I was nervous. My heart was racing. But Sacha was like, ‘You should be nervous in this situation. So use your nerves. Convert them and accept them and they’re going to help you through everything.'”

In the scene, Bakalova interviews Giuliani before leading him into the bedroom of a hotel room, where he can be seen laying back and putting his hands down his pants. The former New York mayor has claimed that he was simply removing his microphone.

“I saw everything that you saw,” Bakalova said of the scene. “If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves.”