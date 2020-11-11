Usher Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter On ‘Ellen’

Usher is introducing Sovereign Bo to the world on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The musician appeared on Wednesday’s episode of DeGeneres’ daytime talk show and shared the first public photo of his baby daughter, Sovereign Bo.

“She came out early,” the “My Boo” singer explained. “The umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrist. So she was pulling that thing like, ‘Pull me out of here, it’s time to go.”

The 42-year-old also dished on how his sons are adjusting to being big brothers.

“They’re coping well. They’re very excited about being older brothers,” he explained. “They are a little bit too protective. Even with me sometimes. As they get older, I’m less cool of a day so I’m starting this whole cycle over again. I’m the apple of her eye right now.”

Usher is father to three children: Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 12, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, and Sovereign Bo Raymond, 1 month.