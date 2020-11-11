Cameron Diaz Talks ‘The Holiday’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ And People Missing Her On Screen

We may not have seen the last of Cameron Diaz at the movies.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared alongside her Avaline co-founder Katherine Power on “Everything Iconic with Danny Pelegrino”.

As we head into the upcoming festive season, Pellegrino complimented Diaz’s modern comedy classic “The Holiday”.

“I’m a big fan of [director] Nancy Meyers, that’s why I did the movie, so I appreciate so much that people love it,” the actress said, before admitting, “I actually haven’t seen it in 15 years.”

But while she may not be watching “The Holiday”, Diaz did reveal her love for “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

“‘Drag Race’ saved my life,” she said boldly. “As far as I’m concerned, drag is… I found it at a time when I felt really overwhelmed but he world.”

She then described discovering “Drag Race” while flying back from being with a friend whose father had passed away.

“For the first time in so long I was laughing out loud,” she said.

Diaz, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2014’s “Annie”, also talked about her unofficial retirement from movies.

“I get a lot of nice comments… people are really nice and saying, ‘It’s good to see you on Instagram,’ but it really is kind of hard for me to think of doing anything like I did before,” she said. “Life is just so different for me now.”

She then added, “I never say never about anything, believe me.”

Asked if she would do another “Charlie’s Angels” film, Diaz said, “I kind of wish I’d do ‘Charlie’s Angels’ again, and then I could just work out for eight hours a day and be so happy.”