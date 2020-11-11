Kaley Cuoco Thinks ‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator Added Sex Scenes To Mess With Her And Ex John Galecki

Kaley Cuoco is suspicious of “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre.

Cuoco recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Podcast” and opened up about her relationship with co-star John Galecki, both on and off the screen.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend,” Cuoco explained, adding that they eventually started dating.

“We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up,” she continued. “Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

The pair broke up; however, Cuoco noticed Lorre added more and more sex scenes between the two characters.

