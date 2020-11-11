Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice And Carly Pearce Have Won 2020 CMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

Miranda Lambert. Photo: Ellen Von Unwerth
The 54th annual CMA Awards are kicking off Wednesday night and the winners are already starting to roll in.

Earlier in the day, on “Good Morning America” it was announced that Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce have won 2020 CMA Awards.

Pearce and Brice’s collab “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won CMA Musical Event of the Year, while Lambert’s “Bluebird,” won CMA Music Video of the Year.

Not only is Lambert a winner, but she’s also scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards ceremony. The “Wildcard” singer is also up for seven awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Brice was scheduled to preform during the broadcast but recently pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also nominated tonight.

The show, hosted by Reba McIntire and Darius Rucker, starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Take a look at all of the winners below.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

