Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice And Carly Pearce Have Won 2020 CMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

The 54th annual CMA Awards are kicking off Wednesday night and the winners are already starting to roll in.

Earlier in the day, on “Good Morning America” it was announced that Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce have won 2020 CMA Awards.

Pearce and Brice’s collab “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won CMA Musical Event of the Year, while Lambert’s “Bluebird,” won CMA Music Video of the Year.

.@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR. This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my PJs. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel. 🤍 #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/RrF9Yzz0Sr — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 11, 2020

Not only is Lambert a winner, but she’s also scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards ceremony. The “Wildcard” singer is also up for seven awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Well what a great way to start #CMAawards day!! “Bluebird” won the @CountryMusic for Video of the Year! Thank you @fanjoy for bringing this one to life. See y’all later tonight for the show. pic.twitter.com/XqjJ6J7LXo — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 11, 2020

RELATED: 2020 CMA Awards Performers & Presenters

Brice was scheduled to preform during the broadcast but recently pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also nominated tonight.

The show, hosted by Reba McIntire and Darius Rucker, starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Take a look at all of the winners below.

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde

“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

RELATED: Lee Brice Cancels CMA Awards Performance After Testing Positive For COVID-19

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar