Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice And Carly Pearce Have Won 2020 CMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

The 54th annual CMA Awards are kicking off Wednesday night and the winners are already starting to roll in.
Earlier in the day, on “Good Morning America” it was announced that Miranda Lambert, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce have won 2020 CMA Awards.
Pearce and Brice’s collab “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won CMA Musical Event of the Year, while Lambert’s “Bluebird,” won CMA Music Video of the Year.
.@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR. This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my PJs. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel. 🤍 #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/RrF9Yzz0Sr
— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 11, 2020
Not only is Lambert a winner, but she’s also scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards ceremony. The “Wildcard” singer is also up for seven awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
Well what a great way to start #CMAawards day!! “Bluebird” won the @CountryMusic for Video of the Year! Thank you @fanjoy for bringing this one to life. See y’all later tonight for the show. pic.twitter.com/XqjJ6J7LXo
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 11, 2020
Brice was scheduled to preform during the broadcast but recently pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus.
Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also nominated tonight.
The show, hosted by Reba McIntire and Darius Rucker, starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Take a look at all of the winners below.
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar