Jimmie Allen Rubs Elbows With Trailblazer Charley Pride

Country singer Jimmie Allen continues to rise on the charts, but he can’t think about his own success without giving praise to one of the stars who paved the way for him: country music trailblazer Charley Pride.

Allen has been reflecting on Pride’s impact on Black country artists like himself and rubbing elbows with the Country Music Hall of Famer this week on the set of the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, where Pride will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Allen is nominated for new artist of the year.