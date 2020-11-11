Halsey Reveals The Real Reason Why She Changed Her Name: ‘Being Me Wasn’t Enough’

Halsey is discussing the emotional factors that compelled her to change her name.

The singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has admitted she adopted her current moniker because it was an “opportunity to create a new persona” despite her “upbringing or socioeconomic situation.”

RELATED: Halsey Debuts New Bald Head In TikTok Transformation Video

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Halsey said she knew she “had to become somebody completely different” if she wanted to succeed.

She explained, “People hear about me and they want to paint my story as a rags to riches tale, but that’s not true. It was a very slow and painful process.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini And Halsey Channel ‘Coyote Ugly’ In 2020 CMT Music Awards Performance

Adding, “When I look back on it, I’m so proud of that teenage girl who dropped [my first album] Badlands because I had all the odds against me. I didn’t know anybody in the music industry. I was from New Jersey. I had no f–king money, and there was no way I was going to college.”

The 26-year-old Billboard Award-winner continued, “Me wanting to do this was so far fetched, and the fact that I changed my name in the process — I think I had the foresight to know that being me wasn’t enough. I had to become somebody completely different. At the time, I felt that Ashley didn’t deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn’t that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Tells Critics Of Her And Halsey’s ‘Coyote Ugly’ Inspired Performance To ‘Politely Shut Up’

As the newest face for Budweiser’s “Be a King” campaign, Halsey added, “There was no way that Ashley was going to become a king, but I made a new name for myself and took her to paranormal, supernatural heights.”