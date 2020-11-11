Reba McEntire Would ‘Love’ To Revive Her Sitcom ‘Reba’

Reba McEntire appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live” to promote Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, which she’s co-hosting with Darius Rucker.
During the appearance, host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking if there was a possibility that McEntire’s sitcom “Reba” would ever be revived.
“We’d love to bring back the ‘Reba’ TV show,” McEntire said of the sitcom, which ran from 2001 until 2007.
“We had a lot more topics to talk about, stories to tell,” she said, adding that she’s also been “having a blast” as a guest star on “Young Sheldon”.
“Reba” has clearly been on McEntire’s mind in recent months.
Back in April, McEntire appeared in a brief Facebook video with “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman (who played Barbara Jean, new wife of the ex-husband of McEntire’s character) to promote the importance of social distancing during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, McEntire’s fans won’t have to wait too long to see her return to series television.
Last month, it was reported that the country superstar had signed on to star in a TV series based on the bestselling book that was adapted for the screen as 1991’s Fried Green Tomatoes.
According to Variety, the Fried Green Tomatoes series won’t be a remake but a continuation, following the descendents of the characters depicted in the original.
McEntire will play Idgie Threadgoode, who returns to Whistle Stop, Georgia after a decade away, to try to heal a rift with her daughter only to be confronted with the café falling apart and the revelation of a life-changing secret.