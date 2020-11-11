Reba McEntire Would ‘Love’ To Revive Her Sitcom ‘Reba’

Reba McEntire appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live” to promote Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, which she’s co-hosting with Darius Rucker.

During the appearance, host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking if there was a possibility that McEntire’s sitcom “Reba” would ever be revived.

“We’d love to bring back the ‘Reba’ TV show,” McEntire said of the sitcom, which ran from 2001 until 2007. RELATED: Reba McEntire Recalls Turning Down Blake Shelton’s Role On ‘The Voice’ “We had a lot more topics to talk about, stories to tell,” she said, adding that she’s also been “having a blast” as a guest star on “Young Sheldon”. “Reba” has clearly been on McEntire’s mind in recent months. Back in April, McEntire appeared in a brief Facebook video with “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman (who played Barbara Jean, new wife of the ex-husband of McEntire’s character) to promote the importance of social distancing during the pandemic.