Jane Fonda On The Importance Of Celebrities Using Their Voice: We ‘Make Sure It Reaches A Wide Audience’

Jane Fonda is opening up about what it’s like to be a celebrity activist.

The actress, 82, chatted with Harper’s Bazaar UK about the importance of speaking up, what motivates her and what makes her angry.

While many celebrities get hit with backlash for speaking out on politics, climate change and other issues, Fonda insists it’s a good thing.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Reveals She Quit Shopping: ‘I Still Wear What I Wore 30 Years Ago’

“When someone famous takes a stand, people notice,” she said. “Celebrities are repeaters. We don’t originate the voice; we pick up the voice and make sure it reaches a wide audience.”

On what those issues are for Fonda, she says, “I’ve been involved in a lot of issues in the past. I’m a woman so I care about women’s issues, but right now and until I die the issue will be the climate because it affects everything else.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda, Billy Porter Attend Virtual Premiere Of Nat Geo’s ‘The Last Ice’

She added, “Whether there is a future that is worth living in is at stake and if that’s not a motivation, I don’t know what is. I want to be able to get to the end of my life and feel that I have done my best.”

But when it comes to things that make her angry, Fonda says, “So many people that have power to do something, but won’t admit the cause of the climate crisis which is fossil fuels. What makes me furious is so many people talk about windmills and turbines, but they don’t talk about fossil fuels because it’s controversial. Grow some balls, the future is at stake.”

Read more from Fonda here.