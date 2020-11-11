Kate Mara On How ‘A Teacher’ Challenges Double Standards Of Predators

Kate Mara has an important story to tell with “A Teacher”.

Mara and her co-star Hannah Fidell recently appeared on Global TV‘s “Tamron Hall” to discuss their new miniseries. Mara plays Claire Wilson, an English teacher who has an affair with an 18-year-old student, Eric Walker.

“I think this show sort of opens those questions up to people, to sort of see how you react as an audience member, really thinking to yourself, ‘Would I react this way if it were a male teacher or would I have different judgements on them?’ I think it’s probably – maybe people have different responses to that, I don’t know,” Mara said.

“It’s been interesting because a lot of people have asked me, you know, ‘Were you concerned about playing this role? Did it take you a long time to decide whether or not to play her?’ and I don’t,” she continued. “I could be wrong but I feel like that question maybe isn’t asked all that often to — you could think of a great male character on a very controversial show, you know, Tony Soprano. I find that interesting that people want to ask me if I thought that somehow it was a problem to make believe that you’re someone.”

“Tamron Hall” airs Tuesdays to Saturdays on Global TV.