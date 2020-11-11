Patrick Schwarzenegger On Hoda Kotb Trying To Set Up Mom Maria Shriver With Lenny Kravitz

Patrick Schwarzenegger called in to SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday to promote his new movie “Echo Boomers”.

Naturally, host Andy Cohen had other things on his mind — such as how Hoda Kotb tried to set up Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, with rocker Lenny Kravitz during a recent appearance on Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Schwarzenegger admitted he was well aware of the “Today” host’s matchmaking moves, which he and his siblings used to hilarious effect on Shriver’s birthday.

“Oh my God. My mom would be so embarrassed for me to tell, but I’ll just tell it anyway,” Schwarzenegger said.

“We surprised her with a birthday cake of a big photo of Lenny’s abs on her birthday cake. Which was really funny. I wish I had my phone on me. I would show you a photo,” he added.

“Was that as a result of Hoda trying to set her up with Lenny on my show,” Cohen wanted to know, or had there been previous discussions about Kravitz?

“No, this was two or two or three days ago,” he replied. “But you know, that photo was, it was an amazing photo of him. I forgot what magazine, but, uh, and she loved it. Yeah. So we did it as a joke and just put it on her as the face of the cake for her birthday. And she was so embarrassed by it, but it was, uh, it was really funny. But, but Hoda’s great, and I don’t know Lenny, but I’m sure he would be great for, for Maria as well.”

Quipped Cohen: “Right. He’d be a great stepdad.”

“Yeah. Yeah,” joked Schwarzenegger.