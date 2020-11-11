Zac Brown Admits He Had The ‘Best Summer Ever’ During Lockdown

Zac Brown is focusing on the positive things that came from life in lockdown.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has admitted that he “had the best summer ever,” despite being forced to cancel his scheduled tour due to the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The musician sat down for an interview with Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg, which was conducted on Facebook Live in honour of Veterans Day.

“I’ve been continuously touring since I was 18-years-old. I’ve been able to be really present during this time and be with my kids 24/7 when I have them,” he explained. “This has been the best summer I’ve ever had, I’m just in it with my kids. I appreciate having this quality time with my family and being able to make phone calls to my loved ones to just show my appreciation.”

Speaking about his latest song, “The Man Who Loves You The Most”, which was written as a tribute to a father’s love for his daughter, Brown said, “I’m [my daughter’s] man first… I want them to feel everything that the world has to offer, to love and live their lives, and have a full life. That involves not being the number one man when someone else comes in. It was important to have a reminder that this will always be your home and I’m the man who loves you the most no matter what.”

Brown and Sandberg also discussed the important work of his non-profit passion project, Camp Southern Ground, which the musician founded to support veterans and their families.

He added, “This is probably the greatest work I’ve done throughout my career along with my team. True satisfaction really comes from helping other people. It’s contagious to help others, and it’s so rewarding to me.”