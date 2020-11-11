Rapper Mo3 Dead At 28, Gunned Down In Dallas Shooting

Rapper Mo3 is dead at age 28, the victim of a shooting that took place on a highway in Dallas.

According to TMZ, the rapper — whose real name was Melvin Noble — was shot just before noon on Wednesday, and died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

CBS DFW reports that Mo3’s vehicle was driving northbound on interstate I-35 when another car pulled up. The assailant reportedly exited the vehicle and approached Mo3’s vehicle, at which point the rapper got out and began to run; police didn’t clarify whether the vehicles had stopped.

RELATED: Rapper King Von Suspect Charged With Murder After Shooting

The gunman chased after the rapper, firing “multiple rounds” and hitting him in the back of his head.

The shooter also struck and innocent bystander who was in a nearby vehicle; that was also taken to a hospital, treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Mo3 was best known for “Errybody (Remix)”, his 2019 collab with Boosie Badazz.