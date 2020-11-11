Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Emotional Plea At Empty Graveyard For Veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing his disappointment after seeing how few people turned out to honour fallen soldiers this Veterans Day.

The “Terminator” star poured his heart out in an emotional video after visiting an almost empty graveyard for veterans in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Works Out To Taylor Swift And Gets Hilarious Reaction From Son Patrick

Thank you to our veterans. This immigrant owes everything to you. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/tPMLVfsB9e — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 11, 2020

Schwarzenegger noted how, as an immigrant, he owes much of his success to veterans.

Despite being being surrounded by tens of thousands of grave sites, the 73-year-old actor said that he saw only about 20 other people around.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Off Wooden Pipe Inspired By ‘Terminator’ Character