Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Emotional Plea At Empty Graveyard For Veterans

By Sarah Curran.

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: CPImages
Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing his disappointment after seeing how few people turned out to honour fallen soldiers this Veterans Day.

The “Terminator” star poured his heart out in an emotional video after visiting an almost empty graveyard for veterans in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Schwarzenegger noted how, as an immigrant, he owes much of his success to veterans.

Despite being being surrounded by tens of thousands of grave sites, the 73-year-old actor said that he saw only about 20 other people around. 

The former Governor of California also questions how thousands of people can attend rallies in honour of Donald Trump, while so few show up to remember the people who truly "Made America great."

Schwarzenegger finishes the video by challenging more people to visit grave sites on next year’s Veterans Day.

Comments

