Watch The 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show

By Sarah Curran.

The biggest names in country music are in Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards.

Lara Spencer is counting down to the show, from from the CMA Awards red carpet.

Reba McEntire and co-host Darius Rucker will host this year’s socially distanced ceremony.

“That’s something that I’ve said about the CMAs for years. I try to explain to people, it’s like the only music genre I know where we all get together and have a party,” said Rucker said in an interview with ABC News.

2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

McEntire added, “This’ll be a good opportunity for me to get to meet the new people in the country music business.”

Due COVID-19, attendees will sit at physically distanced tables.

Performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 11.

