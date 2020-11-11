Lady A Cancels CMA Awards Appearance After ‘Immediate Family Member’ Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fans of Lady A are in for some disappointment after the country music trio announced they’d be pulling out of a scheduled performance at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards due to exposure to COVID-19.

In a tweet the group posted on Wednesday, they announced the last-minute cancellation of their CMA Awards performance.

“Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19,” reads the tweet.

“So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love to everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight,” the trio continued, adding they were “bummed.”

There was one piece of good news for fans contained within the tweet.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley had “already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage.”

Lady A was formerly known as Lady Antebellum until changing its name earlier this year in order to disassociate with the word “Antebellum,” which refers to the period leading up to the Civil War and in recent years has taken on racist undertones for romanticizing a pre-war South built on slavery.