Lady A, Rascal Flatts Pull Out Of CMA Awards After Coronavirus Exposure

Fans of Lady A and Rascal Flatts are in for some disappointment after both groups announced they’d be pulling out of Wednesday night’s CMA Awards due to exposure to COVID-19.

In a tweet Lady A posted on Wednesday, the vocal trio announced the last-minute cancellation of their CMA Awards performance.

“Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19,” reads the tweet.

“So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love to everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight,” the trio continued, adding they were “bummed.”

There was one piece of good news for fans contained within the tweet.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley had “already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage.”

Following Lady A’s announcement, country band Rascal Flatts issued a similar tweet, reporting they’d also be pulling out after receiving “a positive COVID test within the band,” and “will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety.”

Hey Y’all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band. As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety. We miss y’all and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/dEd21kzCoj — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) November 12, 2020

Lady A was formerly known as Lady Antebellum until changing its name earlier this year in order to disassociate with the word “Antebellum,” which refers to the period leading up to the Civil War and in recent years has taken on racist undertones for romanticizing a pre-war South built on slavery.