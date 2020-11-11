Chris Harrison Agrees There’s A ‘Double Standard’ Between Men & Women In The ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Chris Harrison isn’t disagreeing that there’s a “double standard” between men in the “Bachelor” franchise.

The “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” host is the latest guest on Maria Menounos’ podcast “Better Together”, with his episode set to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12.

During the discussion, reported People, Harrison admitted that the controversial strip dodgeball “Bachelorette” group date challenge from earlier this season — in which the suitors wearing the fewest articles of clothing were sent back — would never have flown on “The Bachelor”.

“Would we have played strip dodgeball with the women?” Harrison said. “No. Is that a double standard? Yes.”

Meanwhile, Harrison also addressed the unprecedented scenario that played out this season when Bachelorette Clare Crawley found her match early on, leading her to be replaced by Tayshia Adams.

“Hitting the pause button on the show was something unbelievably difficult to do and unprecedented and kind of scary, because we were putting these guys on ice for 18 to 24 hours,” said Harrison of how Crawley’s whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss derailed the season. “We didn’t really tell them anything.”