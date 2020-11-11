Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares Wedding Photo And Heartfelt Message After Her Husband’s Death

Jean Currivan Trebek is thanking fans for their support at this heartbreaking time.

The wife of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photograph from their 1990 wedding, along with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, “My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity.”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Remembers The ‘Thrill’ Of Meeting Alex Trebek: ‘I Can’t Believe He’s Gone’

“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much,” she continued. “Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Honours Alex Trebek With Emotional Tribute

In the sentimental photo, the TV star can be seen gazing lovingly at his wife as he slips a wedding ring onto her finger.

Trebek passed away on Sunday, Nov 8, after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.

Writing in her Guideposts blog, Jean previously discussed how she felt when her husband was initially diagnosed with the illness.

“It felt as if the bottom dropped out of my world,” she said. “Alex has been everything to me. I met him when I was 21, a challenging period in my life. His friendship — we were friends for a long time before becoming a couple — changed my life.”

RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Sudbury Hometown Honours ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Book Of Condolences, Flags At Half Mast​

As well as his wife, the Canadian-born icon is also survived by their children Matthew, 29, and Emily, 27, as well as Nicky, 53, from his previous marriage to Elaine Callei Trebek.