Justin Bieber And Dan + Shay Team Up To Give Powerful Performance Of ‘10,000 Hours’ At CMA Awards

Dan + Shay perform and Justin Bieber perform “10,000 Hours” together for the first time from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California; “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” Wednesday, November 11, 2020 on ABC.

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay combined their stellar talents for what was one of the most memorable moments of the 2020 CMA Awards.

The country pop music duo and the Canadian superstar teamed up to perform a rendition of their hit track, “10,000 Hours”.

Dan + Shay perform and Justin Bieber perform “10,000 Hours” at the 2020 CMA Awards. Photo: Country Music Association

RELATED: 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Bieber took to Twitter ahead of the show to pump fans up for the performance.

RELATED: Watch The 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show

See you boys tonight https://t.co/ORL5j3KGCI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 11, 2020

The incredible vocal showcase earned support from “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Reese Witherspoon, as well as viewers around the world.

justin bieber sounded so beautiful in 10k hours live with dan and shay pic.twitter.com/UVKYrP1d6V — 𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘢 ❀ (@chokemebiebz) November 12, 2020

Reba McEntire and co-host Darius Rucker are hosting this year’s socially distanced ceremony.

Due COVID-19, attendees will sit at physically distanced tables.

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

RELATED: Lady A Cancels CMA Awards Appearance After ‘Immediate Family Member’ Tests Positive For COVID-19

The 2020 CMA Awards air live Wednesday, Nov. 11.