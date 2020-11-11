Justin Bieber And Dan + Shay Team Up To Give Powerful Performance Of ‘10,000 Hours’ At CMA Awards

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay combined their stellar talents for what was one of the most memorable moments of the 2020 CMA Awards.
The country pop music duo and the Canadian superstar teamed up to perform a rendition of their hit track, “10,000 Hours”.
RELATED: 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
We could keep watching this @DanAndShay and @JustinBieber performance on the #CMAawards for 10,000 hours…and 10,000 more. pic.twitter.com/R2edA9xoLy
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Bieber took to Twitter ahead of the show to pump fans up for the performance.
RELATED: Watch The 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show
See you boys tonight https://t.co/ORL5j3KGCI
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 11, 2020
#CMAawards tonight @danandshay pic.twitter.com/djdXDZVTu6
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 11, 2020
The incredible vocal showcase earned support from “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Reese Witherspoon, as well as viewers around the world.
Loved this cross genre moment between @justinbieber and @DanAndShay. Such a beautiful song 💯 #CMAs pic.twitter.com/iHC6EwxRxn
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 12, 2020
justin bieber sounded so beautiful in 10k hours live with dan and shay pic.twitter.com/UVKYrP1d6V
— 𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘢 ❀ (@chokemebiebz) November 12, 2020
okay @justinbieber and @DanAndShay y’all did that! pic.twitter.com/Y6nu75Pg1X
— JB6 loading (@drewshabituaal) November 12, 2020
Wow what a performance!!!!! Just Amazing @DanAndShay @justinbieber #CMAawards 🔥🔥🎶🎶 https://t.co/W4bl6n04cW
— Janelle Suris (@JanelleSuris) November 12, 2020
Reba McEntire and co-host Darius Rucker are hosting this year’s socially distanced ceremony.
Due COVID-19, attendees will sit at physically distanced tables.
Other performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.
RELATED: Lady A Cancels CMA Awards Appearance After ‘Immediate Family Member’ Tests Positive For COVID-19
The 2020 CMA Awards air live Wednesday, Nov. 11.