‘Chicago Fire’ Shuts Down Production After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

Filming on “Chicago Fire” has been suspended after several individuals working on the show tested positive for COVID-19.

Production on season nine of the NBC series will now be shut down for two weeks, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports that multiple individuals produced positive results after being tested as part of the show’s COVID protocols.

Deadline added, “Since the affected individuals performed duties that required close proximity to other members of the cast and crew, production was paused for 14 days out of an abundance of caution by Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV.”

The news comes just one month after “Chicago Med” suspended filming for two weeks after multiple positive COVID-19 tests on set.

“Chicago Fire”, “Chicago P.D” and “Chicago Med” all premiered new seasons On Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All three dramas are filmed in Chicago.