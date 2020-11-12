Carly Pearce Reveals Country Music Has Saved Her ‘In A Lot Of Ways’ After Having The ‘Hardest Year Of My Life’

Carly Pearce had quite an adventure to get to the 2020 CMA Awards. The singer took home the award for Musical Event of the Year for her and Lee Brice’s duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

While talking to ET Canada backstage on Wednesday, she revealed “this has been the hardest year of my life and to see the way that country music has had my back the whole time is something that has saved me in a lot of ways.”

Continuing, “To be able to look at the beginning of the year and think about how low I was, and to now be standing here with this… it’s like a childhood dream.”

Earlier in the day, Pearce posted a video talking about the win and how 2020 has been a rough year, following the death of her producer Busbee and her divorce.

.@leebrice & I WON MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR. This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my PJs. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel. 🤍 #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/RrF9Yzz0Sr — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 11, 2020

In the summer she announced her split from Michael Ray after eight months of marriage.

Pearce recently told ET Canada’s Roz Weston that life doesn’t always go as planned: “Hopefully people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced. But things happen. I think it’s just something that has to stay between the two of us and I’ve felt the love of fans and appreciate that.”

She also told ET’s Rachel Smith backstage at the CMA Awards, that she suffered a major accident weeks before her big win.

“It’s been an intense 10 days, I’ll tell you,” Pearce shared, noting Brice having to drop out of their performance after testing positive for COVID-19. “Right before all of that happened I had an accident… I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled.”

“So the fact that I’m standing here being able to talk and do all this, and the Lee and then the Charles [Kelley situation], it’s just been like such an intense 10 days,” she continued. “So this makes it all worth it. I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it’s just awesome.”

After Brice contracted the coronavirus, Charles Kelley was brought in to perform with her. The two pre-taped their duet before Kelley and his Lady A bandmates announced that they would not be attending the ceremony after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Through it all, Pearce is still able to celebrate her “surreal” win.

“I don’t know how to explain it. I mean, it’s truly like a dream come true,” she marvelled. “I’ve never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy…I’m like, this makes it worth it though. I’ll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award.”

She also shared that she’s since spoken with Brice and Kelley, both of which she said are “doing good.”

“I FaceTimed with Lee today. Everybody’s good, they’re just, you know, bummed that they can’t be here,” she noted.

~ With Files From ET Canada’s Katie Colley

More From ET: