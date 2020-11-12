‘The Crown’ Stars Olivia Colman & Gillian Anderson Describe What It Was Like Meeting The Actual Royal Family

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson spoke about meeting the actual royal family as they chatted to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s “The Late Show”.

Colman, who returns as Queen Elizabeth on season four of the Netflix series, told the host, “I was very nervous… but it wasn’t the Queen that I met, I met Princess Anne.”

She added of the palace, “Everything we’ve done in ‘The Crown’ is toned down compared to the actual palace,” before saying of her outing: “There were endless people with gold frills on their shoulders and all sorts of different outfits and different uniforms.

“But the staff were so sweet and if you looked nervous they’d say ‘don’t worry, it’s all ok do you want a cup of tea?’ They helped you along the way.

“It was an extraordinary experience, one I will never forget. I said yes mainly for my mom and dad. They had an absolute ball. Very lucky, it doesn’t happen to many people.”

Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher on the new season of the show, also spoke about meeting the Queen numerous times, telling Colbert Her Majesty has a “Queen whisperer” to tell her who is who and what they do.

“The Crown” season 4 takes place in the late 1970s and early 1980s amid Thatcher’s reign and introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, with the storyline following her romance with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.