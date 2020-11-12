Vince Vaughn Reveals Sofia Vergara’s Reaction To Him And Joe Manganiello Playing ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Vince Vaughn reveals one of his favourite quarantine pastimes on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actor tells the host how he plays “Dungeons & Dragons” with his dungeon master friend Joe Manganiello.

The “Freaky” star says, “This is not something to be brought into the sunlight always, Ellen, but yes this is a strange phenomenon. When I was younger an older boy in the neighbourhood played, so I started to play and I had a lovely time playing it but it was not something that was a mainstream thing.”

RELATED: Vince Vaughn Confirms He’s In Talks For A ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

“There were no girls around, girls were not excited by ‘Dungeons & Dragons’. [Joe’s] wife Sofia [Vergara] seems to be OK with it, it’s an odd world where he’s strong and has muscles, she’s lovely and she’s accepting of him playing the game so it’s an exciting time.

“It’s been fun during quarantine because you can play on the computer, so we’ve been doing that and we’ve been having a very nice time,” he admits.

The father of two also talks about having to drive his nine-year-old daughter Lochlyn far from home to compete in her club soccer team.

RELATED: Vince Vaughn’s Serial Killer Swaps Bodies With A Teenage Girl In New ‘Freaky’ Trailer

The soccer dad jokes, “We started doing soccer, it’s such a different time for sports. These dads want to win games like it’s their job. It’s crazy.”

Plus, since Vaughn used to be a telemarketer and is good at sales, DeGeneres challenges him to blindly sell butt pads in a game of “Pitch Please!”