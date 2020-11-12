Julianne Hough Says She ‘Got A Little Lost’ In Luxuries Of Her Relationship With Ex Ryan Seacrest

Julianne Hough is looking back at how one high-profile relationship completely changed her.

On Tuesday, the dancer-actress sat down for an Instagram Live chat with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky and shared how that one relationship clarified what she wanted out of life.

“It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile. I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up,” she said.

Though she did not name the ex in question, March of 2013 was when Hough and Ryan Seacrest split up.

“I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it — like I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself,” Hough continued.

She explained that in the year that followed, she tried to do things differently, and got away from “living in a state of perfection and image and doing everything the right way.

“I kind of just was like, ‘Eff it,’” she said. “I’m just going to do things where I’m not gonna necessarily overthink them to make sure that I’m doing everything perfect and right. And that year I kinda got a little lost.”

After splitting up with Seacrest Hough also realized she didn’t have many friends of her own, who were her own age.

“I was like, ‘I’m 24 and I don’t really know who Julianne is,’” she recalled. “So during that year it was kind of my wild year of abandon and freedom, and I realized that the pendulum swing went from one side to the extreme.”

Undergoing a kind of “identity shift” during that period, Hough said, “I was like, ‘Okay, there’s gotta be something in the middle where I can find fulfilment without having to be so dynamic and extreme.’”

This month, Hough filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich after announcing their separation five months ago.