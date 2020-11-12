‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Jokes That Darren Criss ‘ISN’T Gay, But FEELS Gay’ To Him

Darren Criss is proud that he “feels gay” to some people.
On Wednesday, a viral tweet floated around, prompting users to answer: “What’s something that ISN’T gay but still FEELS gay to you?”
“Glee” actor Kevin McHale, who is himself openly gay, got in on the game and tweeted out a gif of his former co-star and friend Darren Criss.
Criss, who is not gay, took pride in McHale’s gesture, sharing a gif from “Schitt’s Creek” with the line, “That means so much.”
He also shared another “Schitt’s Creek” gif with the line, “Thank you so much.”
Fellow “Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz also responded to McHale’s tweet with a gif of herself laughing and shaking her head.
Another “Glee” co-star, Alex Newell, tweeted at McHale:
No, baby!
And even the Fox broadcast network got in on the fun, tweeting out a gif:
