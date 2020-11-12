Miranda Lambert Belts Out ‘Settling Down’ Live For The First Time In Stunning 2020 CMA Award Performance

Miranda Lambert belted out a stunning first live performance of “Settling Down” at Wednesday’s 2020 CMA Awards.

Lambert, who received seven nods, including Best Female Vocalist, Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Wildcard), Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bluebird”, took the stage with her band in a gorgeous black and white dress to sing the track.

The musician, who is the most nominated female artist in the award show’s history, took home the Music Video of the Year award for “Bluebird”.

Lambert first appeared on the CMA Award stage 15 years ago back in 2005, when she sang “Kerosene”.

“I was terrified to get on that stage. It was the year it was at Madison Square Garden. Not only was it my first time in New York City, but it was the CMAs,” Lambert said in a CMAs video shared last month.

“I had a million things going through my mind. Now, I definitely know the feeling of butterflies was because I cared so much. I felt like a lot was riding on that performance. It was sort of my first time to say, ‘Hey, here’s who I am as an artist.’”