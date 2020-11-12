Jenelle Evans Reveals Her 6-Year-Old Son Has An ‘Infected Abscess In His Groin’

Jenelle Evans is asking for fans’ prayers.

On Wednesday, the “Teen Mom 2” star shared a photo on Instagram of her six-year-old son Kaiser in the hospital.

In the comments on the post, Evans added, “Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his 3rd antibiotic.”

Responding to another commenter, the reality star said, “This is the first time I’m mentioning it to all of you.. but this problem has been watched for a while now.”

Last month, Evans and Kaiser’s father Nathan Griffin resolved their custody dispute, with Evans retaining primary custody of their son.