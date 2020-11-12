‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Releases Two-Pack Of Christmas Songs

Mandy Moore is feeling the holiday spirit, for better or for worse.

Moore released a gift bag of Christmas songs on Thursday. The “This Is Us” actress released the original song “How Could This Be Christmas?” and her rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”.

The original song is a reflective tune about facing loss during the holidays. Moore co-wrote “How Could This Be Christmas?” with her husband Taylor Goldsmith (of musical group Dawes) and producer Mike Viola.

“The holidays are certainly going to feel verifiably different this year and in this vein, I challenged myself (and Mike and Taylor) to write a song that hinted at the acknowledgment of something missing without being too specific,” Moore said in a statement published by EW.

“Because if we’ve learned anything in this season of change, it’s the recognition that those we love and cherish are what’s most important and worth celebrating,” she added. “And that felt like a message to get behind during this special time of year.”

You can listen to the songs online and pre-order an exclusive double-sided 7” single vinyl.